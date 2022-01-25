Behind the cacophony from the pharmacy sector in recent days, the reality is that the pandemic has been very good for chemists.

If there was any doubt about their role as the frontline providers of healthcare in Australia that's surely been shelved. More so than ever, the local chemist has shown itself as the backbone of the community.

In the early days of COVID, GPs moved to telehealth, but it was the chemist that was open after regular business hours dispensing the medicine. As a primary contact for many who were locked down in quarantine the chemist sometimes stepped in to help with grocery supplies.