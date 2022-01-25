Boris Johnson is in diabolical -- probably terminal -- trouble after media reports, confirmed by No. 10, that his wife held a birthday party for him in 2020 during lockdown. He is denying reports that the party continued in his private flat later.

It's yet another -- by one count the 15th -- Downing St party to have been held in breach of Johnson's own COVID restrictions since the pandemic started, but the first time one has been acknowledged without an accompanying excuse by his office.

The position of the British prime minister -- and serial liar -- was already shaky ahead of the release of an independent inquiry into the apparently constant partying in his offices during lockdown, supposedly later this week.