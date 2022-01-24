If men and white people were the only voters, Donald Trump would have won the 2020 election in a landslide. These plain truths underscore the political dynamics in America today.

This is not a new story, nor is it unique to Trump. The last time Democrats won a majority from either of these groups was in 1964 when voters, fearful of Barry Goldwater's extremism, delivered Lyndon B Johnson his own mandate.

Never mind the myth of meritocracy. America has always been ruled by white men. Business, politics, economics and culture cater to their needs above all. The modern Republican Party is their standard-bearer. Trump didn't reinvent the GOP. He simply lifted the veil. He dispensed with the pretence.