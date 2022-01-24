A video that has gone viral on social media shows a spectator and Hong Kong pro-democracy supporter being asked by a security guard to take off a shirt bearing the phrase “Where is Peng Shuai?”, referring to the ongoing uncertainty around the Chinese tennis player’s whereabouts. The T-shirts worn by the spectator and her companion were later confiscated by security, along with a banner bearing the same slogan.
In the video, a police officer is heard stating that Tennis Australia has a rule that there “can’t be any political slogans”.
Over the weekend, the body governing the Australian Open doubled down on this, defending its decision to confiscate the T-shirts and accompanying banners, saying it “does not allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political” at the Australian Open.
It’s an interesting rule given that the majority of tennis players are sponsored by brands such as Nike, Adidas and Lacoste and, as part of their sponsorship, wear commercial clothing on to the court — not to mention the hordes of fans who turn up to the stands adorned with Tennis Australia-approved branded clothing.
In the video, the point is made that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has spoken out for Peng Shuai, with Steve Simon, WTA chairman and CEO, announcing in December the WTA’s decision to suspend tournaments in China. ESPN reporter Matt Walsh also pointed out on Twitter that during the tournament, Tennis Australia hasn’t had a problem with journalists asking players questions about Peng Shuai.
And while we’re on the topic of hypocrisy, this is the same tournament that began with the Morrison government making a huge political statement with the deportation of world men’s No.1 Novak Djokovic.
For a good explainer on why many are concerned about the whereabouts and well-being of the Chinese former tennis player, this BBC article is a good summary of what’s going on.
Interesting counterpoint
https://johnmenadue.com/the-peng-shuai-affair-the-wests-reaction-should-be-laughed-out-of-court/
The issue is about whether TA is afraid of upsetting the bully we know as China Inc. or is it just the CCP that is the bully? Dissent makes a democracy grows stronger. Authoritarian Bullies don’t have that depth of emotional capacity. Everything that isn’t of their making is a threat.
Good on TA for keeping politics out of sport (particularly when the accusations are unproven).This same thing happened last year with the “Dubai Princess” IIRC (and who was subsequently found to be shopping with her friends). No apology forthcoming from “the West” of course. The purpose of the P&I article is to highlight the “guilty until proven innocent” approach of “the West”.
I had a much longer response but the modbot attacked!
I’m interested by TA calling the cops to enforce their private, commercial rules.
Megharry can’t hire Plod for personal protection in Britain but an overblown sport behemoth can?
Tennis Australia – supplied Novak Djokovic with a road map how to circumnavigate Australian laws to enter the country without actually saying this is the way to to do it , TA doctor signed the exemption form ,is APHRA investigating?[ cut the BS that multiple professors said it was ok] only the signature on the form matters , now it is enforcing a foreign government’s policy in Australia. It is about time for the elected politicians to bring the TA maverick sport administrators to account.and not allow local Police become the enforcers of Chinese policies. Also Tiley stated yesterday that TA will bring back Djokovic next year in defiance of current Australian law -surely it is time to get rid of such sociopathic behaviour from sports administrators
“Hordes” as in Chinese and Yellow Peril, not “Hoards” as in RATs.
Where is she? Being “treated” for her mental health issues, one supposes.
Keeping a low profile at her lawyers request. Civil Court case pending I suspect by her former lover.
No, I heard that she was hanging out with the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq – that was just after repelling an attack by the North Vietnamese navy in the Gulf of Tonkin.