And the winner on Sunday night prime time TV was (woof roll maestro, please) five puppies in training to be muster dogs on the ABC which ended up fourth nationally with 939,000, beating Ten’s glossy I’m A Celebrity (732,000 for the lead-up and elimination).

In terms of winners, the quintet nipped past Ash Barty in outright cuteness on screen. How could you resist five gorgeous furries?

But Barty again delivered for herself, her supporters and for Nine in a way that seems different this year. So are the "two Ks" -- Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis in the men's doubles -- and the champion, Dylan Alcott. Nine’s tennis coverage last night, starting with Barty’s straight-sets fourth round win averaged 1.38 million for Nine, including more than a million in the metros.