Scott Morrison has started 2022 in the same way he finished 2021 -- lying routinely.

The Master of Mendacity, the Prime Minister of Prevarication, he has kicked off an election year with plenty of falsehoods and lies over the various crises that have beset him over summer.

The first one carried over from the end of December into the new year. Asked about the availability of rapid antigen tests just before Christmas, Morrison offered a personal example: