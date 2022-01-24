After the 2019 election, we've lost our obsessive fixation with polls, which is perhaps a good thing. But they're very poor right now for the Coalition, no more than 16 weeks from election day.

Even the best poll for the Coalition, run by a Coalition pollster and used by Nine, has the government in trouble. Roy Morgan polling has the Coalition facing a landslide defeat. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has started the year as he ended it, blundering and stumbling from one debacle to another. And Labor is refusing to release any policies that might interrupt Morrison while he's stuffing up.

So how can Morrison turn things around in less than four months? This week we present a mostly serious list of suggestions for the prime minister to come home with a wet sail in 2022. Today's is: