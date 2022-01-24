Mark McGowan was damned if he did, and damned if he didn’t. He knew the decision to postpone opening the borders on February 5 would be unpopular in some circles, while others would breathe a sigh of relief, just like well-known WA writer Julia Lawrinson, who posted on Facebook: “Thank you Mark McGowan from every immune compromised person in WA.” Lawrinson’s post drew plenty of support.

WA nurses’ union chief Mark Olson expressed a similar sentiment, saying his members were relieved.

“There are nurses, midwives, carers working in our public health system that know we need more time,” Olson told the ABC.