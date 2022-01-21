Despite being known as the "happy slam", the past two years have been anything but a good time for the Australian Open.

Usually lauded for being the best-managed slam on the tour, pandemic rules, strict borders and some poor decision-making have left Tennis Australia fighting fires on multiple fronts.

As the Asian tennis market grows, and with Australia’s geographical separation from the world an increasingly difficult barrier to negotiate amid COVID, an opportunity may present itself for another host to swoop in.