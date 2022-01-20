Nine’s tennis audience fell by between 200,000 and 300,000 from earlier nights -- 658,000 for the early evening, 623,000 later -- and the Open was beaten by Ten's I’m A Celebrity with 781,000. And there was 710,000 nationally for 7.30 on the ABC -- current affairs more popular than the tennis?

The record 152 from Glenn Maxwell was watched by 466,000 on Seven in the late BBL game, and the first double hat-trick by Cameron Boyce was watched by only 307,000 national viewers. The BBL finals start tomorrow night.

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 505,000; Seven News 6.30, 481,000; Nine News, Nine News 6.30, 330,000; 7pm ABC News, 293,000;