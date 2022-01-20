The 2026 Commonwealth Games has apparently become that rarest of international events: no one wants them.

The Commonwealth Games Federation has approached the Victorian government to offer them on a plate. The desperation is fairly transparent: the offer is completely open to Melbourne to accept, with no other interested cities in sight, and would allow existing facilities to be used and for events to be spread across regional centres.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp thinks it “just makes sense”, given existing infrastructure could be used. But the public reaction is mixed.