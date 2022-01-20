Australia, we are travelling again. Not a lot, exactly, but at least at levels experienced in our lifetimes.

New data released by the Bureau of Statistics shows that the number of Australians who left our shores in December 2021 was similar to levels last seen in the early 1990s. You can see that in this next chart.

(Image: Supplied)

Aussie passport holders had been travelling at a rate of up to a million a month in 2019, a dramatic increase over the past three decades. That fell to roughly zero in the past two years, but has bounced back to about 150,000 people a month in December 2021, a big lift from November.