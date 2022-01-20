Acting Education Minister Stuart Robert faces mounting anger from academics, university leaders and the opposition after he quietly vetoed six Australian Research Council grants on Christmas Eve.
An open letter addressed to Robert and Council CEO Sue Thomas, signed by 138 members of the ARC’s college of experts, senior researchers across a range of disciplines who play a key role in assessing prospective grants, slammed the minister’s decision to block the projects on “national interest” grounds.
“Such interventions compromise the integrity of the research funding system, weaken public trust in the ARC, and threaten to damage Australia’s international reputation,” they wrote.
“At least two members of the college have already resigned in protest, and the incident has already attracted international concern.”
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
It follows an additional letter signed by more than 60 professors sent to the minister last week, and outcry from Nobel laureates JM Coetzee and Australian National University Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt.
No reasons needed
Robert, who took on the education portfolio after Alan Tudge was stood down pending an investigation into allegations of an abusive relationship made against him by a former staffer, has broad power to veto any research project on national interest grounds, without providing further reasons.
But before projects reach the minister’s desk, they are subject to thorough, multi-level scrutiny by appointed subject matter experts. They’re then voted on by the college of experts, and assessed according to criteria including feasibility, innovation and value.
“It’s a very thorough process of peer review-based on explicit criteria that the applicant knows,” Deakin University’s associate dean of research Andrea Witcomb, who is a member of the ARC’s college of experts, told Crikey.
The minister then assesses “the extent to which the research contributes to Australia’s national interest through its potential to have economic, commercial, environmental, social or cultural benefits to the Australian community.”
Of the six grants Robert vetoed, two focused on study of modern China, two on early English literature, one on science-fiction novels, and a final grant on the motivations of school students involved in climate action.
“If it were truly national interest, you’d have to argue that understanding politics in modern China had absolutely no benefit to Australia,” Witcomb said.
“I find that rather hard to believe. You’d think in the present political environment, the more we know about China, the better.”
A pattern of interference
Robert’s blocking of the grants isn’t the first time a Liberal education minister has used such discretion. In 2005, at the height of the Howard-era history wars, Brendan Nelson blocked a series of grants.
In 2018, then education minister Simon Birmingham vetoed 11 grants in the humanities, covering topics like “post-Orientalist art in the strait of Gibraltar” and changing Chinese gender norms.
That year, Birmingham’s successor, Dan Tehan, introduced the national interest test into the minister’s approval for ARC grants.
Facing anger from Labor’s Kim Carr after Birmingham’s vetoes, the government also introduced a requirement that a minister must reveal when they blocked a grant. A further tightening to the ARC grants processes was announced in December, when Robert unveiled a plan to tie funding to the government’s research commercialisation agenda.
“We’ve not only got no accountability about what national interest might be, we’ve also got a narrowing of what that national interest might be in the future by making it more utilitarian,” Witcomb said.
The ARC college of experts wants funding to abide by the Haldan Principles, where research decisions are made by independent peer reviewers at arm’s length from government interference.
Meanwhile, Labor’s education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek promised to approve all grants recommended by the ARC’s peer review process if she becomes minister later this year. In a letter sent to concerned academics and seen by Crikey, Plibersek hit out at the “hypocrisy” of the government’s approach to academic research.
“This government has a record of decrying ‘cancel culture’ while at the same time censoring academic research it doesn’t like,” she said.
“A few years ago, the Liberal Party commissioned a review into universities because it said it was worried about freedom of speech on campus. Yet now it’s vetoing research it doesn’t agree with. This hypocrisy is breathtaking.”
Leave a comment
The Morrison government is demonstrating yet again an arrogant anti-intellectualism that in the name of some opaquely defined ‘national interest’ is actually working against any sensible notion of either national or global interest. When will the electorate wake up and reject these wreckers? Hopefully before too much more damage is done to the humanities and social sciences, our university system and Australia’s international reputation.
I don’t think the definition of national interest is opaquely defined. It is more like not defined, quite deliberately, so it can be anything a minister says it is for any particular time or circumstance. How else can the minister have really free discretion?
Perhaps it would be more honest and give greater clarity if all references to ‘the national interest’ were replaced with ‘the minister’s wishes, whims or desires’.
A couple of days ago it was the discretion of a minister to deport individuals that was the issue. There is also the discretion used to operate slush funds, spraying hundreds of millions of dollars into marginal constituencies for party advantage. Ministerial discretion should be very tightly limited by Parliament so they can only be used where there is no realistic alternative. Letting ministers veto research grants after they have gone through due process is just absurd. As I posted earlier in the week:
These are powers Parliament has given the minister. Parliament has given such powers to many ministers. If ministers can really be trusted to exercise limitless executive powers that cannot be checked by the courts there is no need for a Parliament because ministers do not need oversight and no need for courts either. Ministers can do it all. That’s the way it used to be in the small primitive kingdoms where the king and his ministers had absolute power and there was no seperation of the branches of government. We are betrayed by parliamentarians who put party loyalty before basic principles of governance and who grovel to the ministers who demand these powers.
Of course Conservatives obstruct voices advising change – that’s their job, to flatter an electorate that doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know. Conversely reformists such as Labor owe it to an intelligent public to encourage authoritative advice from university research on changes ahead. If analysts in the media and industry are able to access authoritative, peer-reviewed assessments, that knowledge goes to the public directly, without political filtering. Reformists can then go to the polls confident of a mandate to change, without having to frighten a previously-ignorant public.
In particular, we need to know what needs to be done to achieve total decarbonisation. And what will happen when we fail. Both of those broad areas should provide dozens of university projects. Funding should be coming not just from the Australian Research Council, but from industry and from specific government grants.
Brother Stewie has only read one book and only the bits he liked.
That’s all you need in a cult.
He much prefers the internet.
As you say, he prefers the internet. Particularly when, quite miraculously, he can pass his staggeringly expensive internet bills onto tax-payers.
Somebody’s making life easy for the Libs.
“…of the six grants Robert vetoed, two focused on … early English literature [and] one on science-fiction novels …”
The assessment before culturally cancelling stuff is “…the extent to which the research contributes to Australia’s national interest through its potential to have economic, commercial, environmental, social or cultural benefits to the Australian community.”
On the few facts before us, half of Mr Robert’s rejection seems not unreasonable. The other half seems quite unreasonable.
“On the few facts before us.” LOL!
This is like judging a book on what someone said the cover looked like?
Honestly, how would you have even the faintest idea of the relevance of these studies to the “economic, commercial, environmental, social or cultural benefits to the Australian community”
But who needs facts when we have blind ideology and dogma
Perhaps the prime minister’s sacred eagle came down from heaven and told him what to do.
Whether you think his vetoings are reasonable or not still leaves the question of why FFS he has any such power when there is already a big complicated expensive and time-consuming bureaucracy specifically dealing with each application, which had already assessed each one in mind-numbing detail before deciding it was good enough.
Surely a minister should have better things to do than second-guessing such things?
When you don’t know the actual content of the proposal then you are displaying simple prejudice.
I do not know what the science fiction proposal was about – but I would not automatically discount it because of the area of research. After all the US military is claimed to scour science fiction for weapons ideas and maybe some help in scenario planning for the future. The idea of the internet, cyberspace, cyber warfare and psych war all had their origins in SF.
Big tech seems to have picked up a lot of ideas from science fiction – particularly the billionaires. Mark Zuckerberg’s renaming of Facebook to Meta and his new drive into the virtual world is heavily influenced by the novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson. The book introduced/popularised the idea of the metaverse and the way it could be commercialised. Admittedly Zuckerberg failed to see (or ignored) that the book was a dystopia not an instruction manual.
The other thing speculative fiction can do is provide a meta analysis of existing trends and where they may lead – be that good or bad. For example the work of William Gibson has introduced a lot of ideas and issues around the digital and virtual worlds. Warnings about climate have been around since at least the 1960s. Ultimately science fiction is about the present, and then where it might go in the future. What can be disturbing is how well writers have picked where technology and capitalism have changed the world.
To add one more example. I have read people commenting recently that two of John Brunners social science fiction books from the 1960s, Stand on Zanzibar and The Sheep Look Up, now read like descriptions of our current reality. Unfortunately they were dystopias.
Not to mention that some of our best selling authors are science fiction and fantasy authors.
You have no facts before you. None of us have any idea of how both of those proposed studies matched the incredibly narrow and xenophobic criteria. Presumably they managed to, as the people whose job it is to assess the grants approved them.