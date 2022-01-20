The announcement of Clive Palmer’s Senate tilt is bound to have a range of people sighing, giggling behind their hands, and making light of the United Australia Party’s chances at the next election.

There will also be reference to the fact that he spent tens of millions of dollars on a campaign in 2019 but got not much in return when it came to seats in Parliament.

All that money and not a seat to show for it? Of course, that assumes a seat in Parliament was the sole objective. A seat in Parliament might have been a fringe benefit but the Palmer campaign was heavily focused on the Labor opposition.