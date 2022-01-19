The bizarre sight of China’s President Xi calling for Western central banks to hold off on monetary policy tightening illustrates how the Chinese economy, and perhaps Xi's position itself, is a lot weaker than commonly assumed.
Xi has only one ambition in 2022 and that is to be reelected by the Party Congress late this year to a third term as head of China’s Community Party and its government. Even though it is considered a shoe-in, there’s 10 difficult months from now until the vote.
The Chinese economy is stuttering not because of global demand, but because of the policies of Xi and his regime, across multiple fronts.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.