The bizarre sight of China’s President Xi calling for Western central banks to hold off on monetary policy tightening illustrates how the Chinese economy, and perhaps Xi's position itself, is a lot weaker than commonly assumed.

Xi has only one ambition in 2022 and that is to be reelected by the Party Congress late this year to a third term as head of China’s Community Party and its government. Even though it is considered a shoe-in, there’s 10 difficult months from now until the vote.

The Chinese economy is stuttering not because of global demand, but because of the policies of Xi and his regime, across multiple fronts.