Only one winner last night: Nine and the Australian Open sans the Djoker (and a much better and cooler event for his absence); 866,000 watched the early session on Nine, a further 209,000 watched on Gem. The later session, from around 9.30, got 711,000.

I’m A Celebrity on Ten: 810,000; 7.30 on the ABC: 710,000, once again showing the commercial networks that good news and current affairs coverage can’t be contained to a tokenistic hour of news in the early evening.

Regional Top 5: Seven News, 528,000; Seven News 6.30, 495,000; 7pm ABC News, 289,000; The Chase Australia 5.30 pm, 285,000; Nine News, 273,000.