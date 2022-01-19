So how's it going for President Joe Biden and the progressive revival?

Shut up, he argued. The light pink wave that surged in the United States at the 2020 election, sweeping away the chaotic and ineffectual Trump administration and promising a powerful centre-left movement through American life, is running into the sand. Biden promised that he would get out in front and sell his programs and policies, as Donald Trump did, and as Barack Obama did not.

But that hasn't happened. Nor have many of the programs and policies or the great American revival that was intended to replace Trump's largely counterfeit one. Inflation has surged to 7% in a country where low prices compensate to a degree for low wages, and even though it is hardly Biden's fault, he is being blamed.