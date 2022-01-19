Heartfelt pleas from families hoping to start or continue their IVF journey have emerged after Victoria implemented a three-month ban on new treatment cycles as its COVID-19 cases surge.

Non-urgent elective surgeries, including IVF, have been suspended yet again as hospitals grapple with increased admissions in the Omicron outbreak. It’s particularly concerning for older women or women with limited ovarian reserves when every month IVF is delayed has a direct effect on their chances of carrying a baby to term.

Experts are very worried the impact on Australia's population growth could be permanent as population growth grinds to a near standstill.