Australia's aged care system is again in crisis -- or, more correctly, an ongoing crisis in aged care has sharpened into potential tragedy as the system attempts to balance the need for staff in a sector struggling to find enough workers with the need to keep residents safe as COVID outbreaks spread in what may soon be 50% of facilities nationwide.

With aged care beset by a continuing shortage of workers, the industry and the government are on the horns of a horrible dilemma: in a sector where staff shortages are seriously affecting resident care, how do you prevent widespread infection rates from keeping staff at home, knowing that one infectious staff member could set off an outbreak in a facility that could claim lives even among the double-vaccinated?

The government claims the rollout of booster shots is "ahead of schedule" and will be completed by the end of the month.