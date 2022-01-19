Because Scott Morrison is yet to declare a date for the election, we don’t know when Australians will head to the polls. But what we do know is that it will be an election like no other.

Whether it is called for March or May (the latter more likely at this stage), the Australian Electoral Commission is bracing itself for a mammoth task as it pulls off its first national election in the midst of a pandemic.

With the close result expected, and predictions of a narrow victory or minority government swirling, the number of pre-poll votes, particularly postal, means there will be a "higher danger" of not having a result on election night, the AEC tells Crikey.