With Novak Djokovic now back under northern skies, we should take a good, hard look at the brouhaha around his case.

Sure, it’s been the impetus for a dozen lessons -- how not to scam the system; how the left and the right can be united on a common cause; the might of public opinion; the importance of being honest when filling out forms; even the power of the pro-vaccine message within Australia.

But perhaps the greatest lesson to come out of the 34-year-old’s week from hell is how the Australian court system works, and how it could work immeasurably better and fairer.