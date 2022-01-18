If you’re one of the 30% of Australians who are university graduates, there’s a global news voice coming looking for you this year out of the United States. So far there’s no name and no product -- just an idea of a market gap right about where you’re standing.

A new voice. A different look at news. Sounds great. What could go wrong?

“A new, English-speaking, college-educated global audience has emerged across the globe,” said Justin Smith, CEO-to-be of the new venture. “The mobile internet and the rise of international higher education have created an English-speaking, college-educated, professional class of over 200 million people.”