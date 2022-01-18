When New York-based Blackstone proposed a $13.10 a share takeover bid for Crown Resorts last week, there were clear signals from both the board and controlling shareholder James Packer that this fourth proposal from the private equity giant had a serious chance of succeeding.

However, this ruthless global firm led by executive chairman Stephen Schwarzman, a loyal billionaire mate of Donald Trump, is going to proceed with the takeover only if approval is received from the New South Wales, Victorian and Western Australian governments.

In my opinion, Blackstone is a wholly unsuitable steward of Crown Melbourne -- a casino twice as big as the biggest in Las Vegas -- because there will be less transparency and accountability and it will ruthlessly fleece addicted gamblers of every last dollar to maximise returns to its private equity clients.