In the early days of the new year, as Australia grappled with unprecedented COVID case numbers, widespread community anxiety and economic uncertainty, Labor faced a RAT test.

Home COVID tests were in short supply, causing widespread anger. Scott Morrison stubbornly refused to make them free, inflaming that anger. So shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers went on 2GB to announce Labor would... means-test RATs.

“We’ve said all along you shouldn’t miss out if you can’t afford one; that means free for a lot of people,” Chalmers said.