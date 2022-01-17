As government lawyers were defending Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, a Coalition senator appeared on Serbian television to defend the tennis star.

Senator Alex Antic, an outspoken opponent of “vaccine mandates”, told broadcaster Studio B that Hawke’s cancellation of Djokovic’s visa was “regrettable,” just a day before the Federal Court unanimously rejected an appeal against the minister’s decision.

“I’ve been outspoken about Novak for a whole host of reasons. One of which is I don’t think he poses any threat to the Australian people,” he said.