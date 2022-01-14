Hillsong youth camp has hosted a three-day youth summer camp -- which looks suspiciously like a Christian music festival -- with videos of more than 100 mask-less attendees dancing and singing inside a large tent at the Glenrock scout camp south of Newcastle.

NSW Health has ordered the organisers to stop the Pentecostal partygoers from breaking singing and dancing restrictions implemented after the Omicron outbreak. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the restrictions apply to “major recreation facilities” attended by a large number of people in a “building or place used for large-scale sporting or recreation activities”.

Hillsong camp organisers have said the singing was a “small part” of its outdoor Christian services. Singing and dancing are allowed as part of religious services.