Dr Leslie Cannold used to present Both Sides Now, but now she’s cutting to the chase: what’s the right thing to do? In Everyday Dilemmas, Cannold uses her ethical training to help solve your problems. Send your questions to [email protected] with “Dear Leslie” in the subject line. She might even reply…

Dear Leslie,

I hope you had a restful holiday season. I am writing to you because we did not. We spent most of the time arguing with our new neighbours. Cigarette butts and cans of alcohol rain down from their balcony on to our front path and garden. Strange people arrive at all hours, including terrifying men covered in tattoos, and they enter through the security door the renters installed the minute they moved in. Add the slurred speech, glazed expression and aggressive responses we get whenever we complain and, yes, we think they’re drug dealers -- as does everyone else in the building. But how can we prove it (and avoid getting injured by a projectile in the meantime)?