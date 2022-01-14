The conventional wisdom these days is that autocracy is ascendant and democracy is on the decline. But the superficial appeal of the rise-of-autocracy thesis belies a more complex reality -- and a bleaker future for autocrats.
As people see that unaccountable rulers prioritise their own interests over the public’s, the popular demand for rights-respecting democracy remains strong.
In country after country -- Myanmar, Sudan, Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, Poland, Uganda, even Kazakhstan before protests seemed to have been hijacked by a governmental power struggle -- large numbers of people have recently taken to the streets, even at the risk of being arrested or shot. There are few rallies for autocratic rule.
