When it comes to COVID-19, which expert should you believe?

Epidemiologists, chief health officers and infectious disease specialists are asked daily for their opinion on lockdowns, vaccines, restrictions and outbreak predictions. While some struggle with their newfound fame, others take to it like a duck to water, amassing huge numbers of social media followers and using their very public platform to disagree with other academics.

Much like politics, there’s a factional divide between experts, some erring on the side of caution and others pushing for optimism and greater freedom. The result: healthy public debate has turned into something nastier, creating even more confusion on who to trust during a period of uncertainty.