I’m writing this before we know whether Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will use his discretionary powers to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, sending him out of the country once and for all, because, really, who cares? Apart from everyone, I mean.
All possible worlds — COVID-19, anti-vaxxers, sport, Scott Morrison’s dire political fortunes and (least importantly) Australia’s gothic horror migration system — have already collided in the fulcrum of the most profound question we could ever ask ourselves: how badly do we hate the Djoker? Badly enough to kill the Australian Open?
That’s pretty much it, so far as history will record. That time when the world’s No. 1 tennis player fought the system and won, bringing down a country in the process.
The legal arguments are intensely technical, and as I expressed on Twitter yesterday, Djokovic had a pretty good case and was likely to win on the basis that the Australian Border Force fucked up its own decision-making process by giving him a notice of its intention to cancel his visa, which was so badly flawed that it was rendered invalid. No valid notice, no valid cancellation.
Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm.
Turns out I was right, and the judge has now sent the problem back to the immigration minister to do his job properly. The government can then, validly, cancel Djokovic’s visa again, either on the same grounds (him not being vaccinated) or wielding its almost unlimited power to decide who gets to enter the country. It could — and I absolutely dare it to — refuse him entry on character grounds, and he’d have no grounds for appeal whatsoever.
The only relevance of the law here is that this case points up that our Migration Act is — following decades of tinkering with its wording to shut down every conceivable avenue of procedural fairness — a very close legislative reflection of what former Liberal PM John Howard meant when he said that “we will decide who comes here and under what circumstances”. By “we”, he meant the government, and that’s what the act achieves.
Our tweet unleashed a bush lawyer storm, all fascinating and of no moment. It is clear that every moving part of the process that led to Djokovic’s arrival in Australia was stuffed up; Tennis Australia, the Victorian and Commonwealth governments between them put on an absolute festival of incompetence and poor communication. Seriously. Everyone in the world knew Djokovic is an anti-vaxxing poseur, and that his desire to come for the Australian Open would guarantee a circus. All they needed to do was get on a Zoom call and sort their shit out. But no. Instead, each authority issued contradictory messages to each other and Djokovic, guaranteeing the debacle that has ensued.
None of that matters for the law; the Migration Act says you can’t enter Australia without a valid visa and it gives the power to issue, refuse and cancel visas to the federal minister with the widest discretion imaginable. It simply doesn’t matter what Tennis Australia or the Victorian government or Djokovic himself thought the situation was.
I know, the judge said “What more could this man do?”, a telling expression of sympathy for Djokovic’s plight. It’s true, too. He’s been royally dudded. The proper consequence is twofold: Djokovic gets deported, with a bunch of flowers and national apology, and Australia loses its grand slam open. The tournament is then given to another country which, unlike us, has the demonstrated ability to organise a chook raffle.
That won’t be happening. The open will proceed, and maybe a solution will be found, allowing Djokovic to take a medical time-out which lasts 14 days and defaults him all the way to the final. It just requires some imagination. Otherwise we’ll be left dangling on the horns of a most uncomfortable dilemma.
For a country which defines itself by two things — sport and tall-poppy chopping — which do we desire more? The exhilarating rush of making a super-rich spoilt tennis brat share accommodations for a few days with some of the non-people we routinely imprison in immigration detention for nine years and more, followed by a cheery “Off you go, dickhead!” as we wave him on to the plane back to whichever tax haven he lives in? Or the spectacle of the world’s best male tennis player, playing in one of the world’s best tournaments, vying for a world record 21st grand slam singles title? And, if he wins, a dip in the Yarra as a symbolic COVID super-spreading event?
A more perfect metaphor for the chasm in Australia’s soul could hardly be found. Lionise or demonise? Call it the Warnie syndrome, but it goes back past Ned Kelly. The fact that Djokovic is a foreigner hardly matters. So was Breaker Morant. Rules, as Morrison said with his usual facility for the facile, are rules. They apply with equal arbitrariness, subject to unexpected poll-driven reversal, to everyone.
But here we are. This disaster has no good solution, when it could have been so easily avoided altogether. If I were, I don’t know, in charge, I would have written to Djokovic months ago and said mate, get vaccinated or don’t bother trying. That, however, would have required leadership, of the national kind, something Howard would have managed, seeing the fire before it started and turning the hose on it.
Morrison, though? You know what he doesn’t hold.
Does Australia’s Migration Act need to be revised? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say column. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Leave a comment
More self advertisement from a shyster – was nothing learned from continuing to publish Sen. Human Headline and the venal schwabbing which clogged this ezine all of 2021?
You seem to be trying to make some kind of point Phryne, but stuffed if I know what it is.
Are you a fan of cryptic crosswords?
Senator Human Headline? Adam Schwab… It can be a struggle though!
Derryn ‘shame! shame!’ Hinch, the splenetic weaponiser.
There seem to be three issues.
1. The visa.
We know Djokovic was given a visa based on a medical exemption, and it was stripped from him when he arrived at Tullamarine. The judge cancelled the latter decision.
2. The medical exemption.
Apparently he received the exemption because one of the criteria for not having a vaccination is if you have had Covid within the past six months. Djokovic had Covid diagnosed for the second time on 16 December. The fact he seems to have behaved in characteristic irresponsible fashion in not self-isolating and meeting people without a mask is appalling, but not relevant to the decision to issue him with a medical exemption.
3. Shifting the blame
The Morrison Government has attempted to muddy the waters by implying Tennis Australia and the Vic Government were somehow to blame, though neither issues visas.
Agreed. This piece from early December indicates Point 3 is correct: https://www.theage.com.au/sport/tennis/andrews-backs-extra-checks-on-australian-open-medical-exemptions-20211209-p59g9o.html. The Vic Govt and Tennis Australia appeared to be on-track to do the right thing backing and using independent “blind” panels to make assessments which I assume players could then use, along with any supporting medical documentary evidence, to apply to the Commonwealth for an entry visa.
Re Point 2, I’m afraid I’m struggling with the convenient timeline. Djokovic tested positive on December 16 and received a negative test just six days later, on 22 December, allowing comfortable time to apply for an entry visa armed with one of the ATAGI reasons for exemption (“vaccination can be deferred until 6 months after the [PCR confirmed] infection”) and nicely in time for his intended touch down in Australia on January 5, just six days after his Serbian Government so-called mandatory 14-day isolation period ended on December 30. That is some nice timing. Of course we know Djokovic has no intention of being vaccinated within 6 months of supposedly testing positive. And I only say “supposedly” because of all the media reports noting Serbia’s mandatory 14-day isolation period if one tests positive while reporting Djokovic being out and about – unmasked – after testing positive and even before testing negative. May there be karma on the court.
As for Point 1, it’s just excruciating that the always political and always inept meddling by Morrison has resulted in our collective international embarrassment once again.
The last two paras say it all.
“But here we are. This disaster has no good solution, when it could have been so easily avoided altogether. If I were, I don’t know, in charge, I would have written to Djokovic months ago and said mate, get vaccinated or don’t bother trying. That, however, would have required leadership, of the national kind, something Howard would have managed, seeing the fire before it started and turning the hose on it.
Morrison, though? You know what he doesn’t hold.”
Suburban mums running school tuck shops would certainly have done it better.
Brilliant piece, Michael.
Agree. With only a few exceptions, Michael has the skill and wisdom of cutting through the legal games played by the legal system to provide a clear analysis that includes what is often missing from those legal games – wisdom and justice.
The recent Victorian Ombudsman’s report shows the lack of respect the Vic Labor Gov had for sound administration:
https://www.ombudsman.vic.gov.au/our-impact/investigation-reports/investigation-into-decision-making-under-the-victorian-border-crossing-permit-directions/#full-report
As a practising migration lawyer I know directly of the bitter experience of people who applied in good faith for a Federal travel exemption to leave or enter Australia. The policy was fully random, changed frequently, and ultimately it was a lottery whether a particular application would be granted.
The travel permissions regime did not have a proper legislative footing and is just one of many examples within the immigration space of cowboy politicised decision making.
The Djokovic affair is a spectacle I have enjoyed, as in the end it is the Travel Permission regime that is on trial and the political intervention of the Morrison Government.
Morrison thought he was on a winner in finding a victim to bully but he was wrong. In seeking to distract our attention from his mismanagement of the pandemic all he has done is brought attention to the debacle that is the administration of the migration program.
While the Federal Court made its decision on a procedural ground but if it chose it could have driven a semi-trailer through the policy and administration of regime by Home Affairs.
Whatever people think of Djokovic’s stance on vaccination, they should be up in arms about the abuse of executive powers by Morrison and the inscrutable lack of scrutiny of his public servants at Home Affairs.
If Novak Djokovic can be dragged away and interrogated for 7 hours, rest assured it can happen to you or someone you love.
Can, will and has.
We have been warned & warned & warned for decades about the inherent dangers of overweening authority.
A government that can give you all you want can take all that you have.
Brought to you by the good people of ‘Smaller (Get Out of Our Lives!) Govt.’