We'd all hoped 2021 would make amends for the toxic bin fire that was 2020. But we were all dead wrong: 2021 turned out to be even worse.

So with our collective expectations at an all-time low, Crikey satirist Tom Red spent the week knee-deep in goat entrails to see what 2022 has in store. Here’s what he found:

Voices of...

After disappointing election results, the movement will split into two competing factions: Inside Voices, who believe in political change through spiritual wellness, and Outside Voices, who maintain they would have bagged more seats if their T-shirt and shit-posting game was more "street".