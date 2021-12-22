The vaccination booster rollout was always going to be a Commonwealth affair.
Announcing eligibility for booster shots back at the end of October, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “The booster program will roll out directly to people living in residential aged care facilities and people with a disability through an in-reach program… The Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are free and will be available through the primary healthcare network (GPs, community pharmacies, Aboriginal community controlled health services, and Commonwealth vaccination clinics) and state and territory vaccination hubs.”
Within days of the commencement, Health Minister Greg Hunt was claiming success: “We’re off to a flying start. GPs, state clinics, Commonwealth clinics, Indigenous medical centres, aged care and disability… they’ve been vaccinating people with boosters so it’s a great start and good news for Australians.”
As other vaccines were added to the program, the emphasis stayed on Commonwealth-funded services — mainly GPs, pharmacies and community health bodies, with state and territory hubs as an afterthought.
“There are over 8500 GPs, community pharmacies, Aboriginal community controlled health organisations, Commonwealth and state clinics providing access to either or both of Moderna and Pfizer for boosters,” Hunt said just 10 days ago.
Remember that the original vaccination rollout was intended to be mostly a Commonwealth responsibility: states and territories would vaccinate their frontline health workers while the Commonwealth took care of aged care and residential disability care, then open up to the bulk of the population in stages relying on primary care.
Commonwealth-funded GP respiratory clinics would be set up, and with GPs and Aboriginal health services would be responsible for vaccinating millions of Australians. GPs would be the “backbone” of the vaccination program, Hunt said.
Then it became clear what a debacle the Commonwealth program was, especially as the Delta variant exploded across Sydney, then Canberra and Melbourne.
The aged care and residential disability care rollout was a disaster, and GPs constantly lamented they weren’t getting enough vaccines because the government had relied too heavily on locally manufactured AstraZeneca. The states were forced to step up, opening up and expanding vaccination hubs from frontline workers to everyone in the face of thousands of cases a day.
Rinse, repeat.
Now Morrison wants the states to again step up and open up vaccination hubs to shoulder the burden of a booster program that suddenly looks as much of a race as the initial vaccination effort. Or as his apologists at The Australian put it, he’s “putting the heat on” the states. Meantime, GPs are complaining of a lack of funding and supply to meet the demand purely for those who are deemed eligible for one — which under the federal government’s rules is still only a minority of the population.
There are “plenty of doses in the fridge”, Morrison says, but apparently insufficient funding to make it worthwhile for GPs to run vaccinations at scale.
It’s early yet, but it looks increasingly like Morrison has again planned a Commonwealth rollout, it has again gone wrong, and he’s again demanding the states and territories save him. What will the price be this time?
Will the booster rollout be another Scott Morrison debacle? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name if you would like to be considered for publication in Crikey’s Your Say column. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Last chance to save 50%
Without our readers’ support, we couldn’t have filed important series on government corruption, state sanctioned kidnapping, or Scott Morrison’s lies.
Join us in 2022. Get 50% off an annual Crikey membership now. You’ll help truly independent journalism and always have something cool to read this summer. Ends Thursday.
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
I am already a victim of this. I cannot get my third jab until late February even though I qualify now. Bugger.
Cant roll out a vaccination program. Good thing his corrupt govt have so far not got off their bums with the intention of running the country. Better that nothing happens than the train wreck we would get if the did.
It is about 65 years since my old Scots Gran died. It is amazing how often I think of her and her wealth of pithy sayings for every occasion. But for some years I have recalled mostly only one of these:
Could nae run a bath.
It seems Mr. Morrison is running true to form, again he shifts responsibility onto others, this time it is the public responsible for looking after themselves.
The rollout of booster shots is everyone else’s responsibility.!
It is amazing that there is not one person in the Government ranks, who will say enough is enough, force Morrison out the door, or resign and make their reasons public.
Anyone who is considering voting for Morrison at the next election, needs to consider, do you really want him as our leader in time of conflict. Consider his automatic reaction to any form of stress or demand for responsibility toward our people.
With the coalition pushing hard to go to war with China in support of America, whilst America is also trying to force Russia into a conflict over the Ukraine, I ask that they think through the effect on our country and budget, the result for our young people and the potential disaster such action will cause.
Re boosters and aged care, we had to take a high care resident out of her federally funded home to get her 3 months overdue booster. The home doesn’t have any program to get it’s residents boosted.
The home should have a booster program happening or upcoming – see the following url.
https://www.health.gov.au/initiatives-and-programs/covid-19-vaccines/information-for-aged-care-providers-workers-and-residents-about-covid-19-vaccines/residential-aged-care-residents
“If you are eligible for your booster dose ahead of your facility’s booster clinic, you can ask your facility to organise for a visiting GP or pharmacist to give you your booster now. You do not need to wait for your facility’s scheduled booster clinic to get your booster dose if you are already eligible – that is, it is 5 months since you received your second dose of a COVID‑19 vaccine.”
The lack of initiative by the home and the lack of follow up by the Feds is somewhat gobsmacking given the history.