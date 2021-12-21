Dare we dream once more of a steaming bain marie? Dim sim days are here again

The pandemic has been tough on many of us, but few have had it rougher than aficionados of the great dim sim. Guy Rundle welcomes the tasty treat's return.

(Image: Tom Red/Private Media) The Dimster, December 2021, Issue No. 243 The newsletter of the Melbourne and international dim sim appreciation society Editor: Guy Rundle