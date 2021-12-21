There’s a distinct feeling when you step off a plane in Queensland. All at once, the sun glares in your eyes, you feel the humidity on your skin, and you hear the cicadas chirping as if they surround you. It’s a feeling many Queenslanders living interstate, myself included, have anticipated with great excitement as we plan to return home for the first time in five months or longer. And finally, after much apprehension, the border is open.

Over 225,000 people have taken up the offer, streaming into the state since it reopened to New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria. But many more are still set to make the journey before Christmas, and border anxiety is real. As COVID worsens, every second spent away from home feels like a ticking time bomb. Every interaction is a new chance to get COVID or be a close contact, every passing day an opportunity for the rules to change again.

I started writing this article in Sydney nervously awaiting the return of my PCR test, and am completing it from my parent’s house in Brisbane. I am a border-crossing success story, but I am here to report that the process was bloody stressful.