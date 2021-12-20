Cricket, cricket and more cricket. Seven won the first night of the second-last week of 2021 ratings and will go on to win the week with day five of the second Ashes Test. The day’s play averaged more than 1.11 million viewers nationally, with the peak average 1.27 million on Seven for the second session. A further 344,000 (average) watched on Fox Sports, making a total average for the day of well over 1.5 million. Just the thing for the final Sunday before Christmas and exhaustion after the attack on Kmart or Myer?

Regional top five: Seven News, 456,000; cricket: second Ashes Test, day four, S2, 405,000; cricket: second Ashes Test, day four, S3, 385,000; cricket: second Ashes Test, day four, S1, 328,000; cricket: second Ashes Test, day four, tea, 323,000.

Network channel share: