We’ve had WikiLeaks and the Panama Papers, now there's Santagate. Crikey has obtained the Christmas wish list of many prominent Australians, along with commentary from St Nick himself about what each of them really deserves. It makes for interesting reading...
Scott Morrison
What he wants: another miracle.
What he deserves: intensive, face-to-face empathy training run by Mad Fucking Witches.
