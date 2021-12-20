Rapid antigen tests are on sale at pharmacies, supermarkets and online from anywhere between $10 and $17 a test. RATs are best used several times a week to make sure the virus can be adequately screened, meaning that to use them properly households could be forking out hundreds of dollars a week.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard wants the tests flying off the shelves: “Forget the ham,” he said. “A RAT test is the best Christmas present you can give your family.”

Many places have sold out as families snatch them up before Christmas gatherings.