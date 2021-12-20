If you're wondering who is going to pay for Scott Morrison's $16 billion election war chest of pork, or the massive, seemingly permanent increase in the size of the federal government as a part of the Australian economy, you can at least be sure of who ain't gonna pay: our fossil giants.

As Crikey pointed out last week when the Australian Tax Office published its annual tax transparency data for 2019-20, fossil fuel companies paid little or no tax on billions in revenue and profits. Santos -- zero tax. Origin -- no tax. Chevron -- no tax. Shell -- no tax. Woodside -- just $176 million off nearly $2.2 billion in profit.

They make the giant mining companies like Rio Tinto and BHP, which paid billions in company tax, and the big banks, which have fewer opportunities for profit-shifting, look like model corporate citizens.