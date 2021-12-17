Only two programs of any note yesterday: first, the first day of the Second Ashes Test from Adelaide on Seven. This day-night game once again showed the power of cricket under lights, just as the twilight timing for this year’s AFL Grand Final from Perth enabled Seven to win the commercial total-people battle with Nine for the year.

The final session averaged 1.146 million, the middle (evening) session 858,000 and the first (afternoon) session 650,000; overall the three sessions averaged more than 880,000 from 2pm. On Foxtel, the coverage averaged close to 240,000. So all up on the two services, it was around 1.120 million from 2pm to post-10pm.

The other, of course, was Bluey, which averaged 770,000 for its two screenings yesterday -- 444,000 in the AM (top show at brekky, again) and 330,000 in the evening.