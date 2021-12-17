The Strangest Place: New and Selected Poems. Stephen Edgar. Black Pepper Publishing.

The first thing that occurs to any reader who sticks their head into Australian poetry -- by browsing, say, an issue of Cordite, or one of the just-surviving little magazines -- is how bloody raucous it is.

Anger, testament and incitement has become the dominant aesthetic for a whole section of the form, inevitably occupied largely by non-male, non-white writers, though that is not the only thing all of them do.