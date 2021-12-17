Should Australia copy New Zealand and ban smoking? The answer is no, but we should recognise some good aspects of its policy decision.

The good thing about its choice is that it realises tax hikes are tapped out.

“We’ve already seen the full impact of excise tax increases," said Dr Ayesha Verrall, NZ's associate Health Minister. "The government recognises that going further will not help people quit, it will only further punish smokers who are struggling to kick the habit.