No BBL cricket on Seven last night -- on the eve of battle, the network rested? -- but there is today with the Pink Ball test from Adelaide. The BBL game on Foxtel saw the audience jump to 228,000 from the previous night’s weak 122,000.

The ABC benefited, winning the night from 7.30 onwards (757,000) with Hard Quiz drawing 796,000 and Gruen 757,000. In Bluey news, it was 732,000 for the two broadcasts -- 457,000 in the AM (number one program!), 275,000 for the evening.

Regional top 5: Seven News 6.30, 462,000; Seven News, 454,000; 7pm ABC News, 294,000; Nine News, 335,000; Nine News 6.30, 279,000.