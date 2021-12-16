Two-thirds of Australians don’t want trans women to compete in women’s sport, according to Kirralie Smith, spokeswoman for anti-LGBT group Binary.

Three in four believe that too much of the Australian way of life is being “sacrificed to political correctness”, says Menzies Research Centre executive director Nick Cater.

And 60% of Australians think that religious schools shouldn’t be forced to employ staff who are “in conflict with the school’s statement of faith”, the Australian Christian Lobby’s managing director Martyn Iles claims.