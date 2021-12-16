It was to be expected, but the new modelling of case numbers in New South Wales still seems shocking. The state has been warned to expect 25,000 new cases a day by the end of January as transmission surges and restrictions ease.

The messages have been mixed: from politicians it's stay calm and celebrate our high vaccination rates. But from others, like NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant, it's be cautious and wear masks indoors. Elsewhere, Western Australia has again tightened its borders to Victoria and NSW, and across Europe restrictions are being reintroduced as the Omicron variant spreads.

These conflicting viewpoints follow two years of fear and panic and are doing nothing for our mental health, experts say, as we are primed for worry and anxiety.