Fears about Australia's supply chain problems may finally be bearing fruit. Shortages of a fuel additive called AdBlue have sparked panic buying, threatening to bring trucks to a halt at one of the busiest times of year.

AdBlue is added to engines to reduce nitrous oxides, and is required for the operation of most diesel trucks. No trucks means no transportation of essential goods, which would have serious consequences for commerce and industry. There are fears supplies could even run out before Christmas.

The movement of goods has already been slow due to high demand during COVID, and compounding factors could create serious delays.