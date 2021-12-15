Not even Seven’s BBL game could make TV viewing interesting last night. The BBL game de jour averaged 553,000 on Seven and 118,000 on Fox Sports. Another same old, same old game and the commentary… talk about flogging a dead horse.

Nine ended up winning the night but Ten took the kudos for another fresh ep of The Dog House Australia. But Bluey won the day, as she always does -- 521,000 for the fresh ep in the morning -- easily topping the averages for Sunrise (406,000), Today (310,000) and News Breakfast (308,000). Hard Quiz and Gruen (which ends tonight) stand out.

Regional top five: Seven News, 459,000; Seven News 6.30, 457,000; Nine News, 293,000; 7pm ABC News 277,000; A Current Affair, 261,000.