New Zealand is set to introduce revolutionary anti-tobacco legislation barring certain generations from ever being legally able to buy tobacco. It's a unique proposition -- outlawing those aged 14 and under when the law comes into effect from purchasing a product their parents can.

The legislation raises interesting questions about civil liberties, and a debate around introducing a rule affecting an ever-shrinking demographic -- young smokers -- while the use of smoke-free nicotine products such as vapes is rising.

The Smokefree 2025 plan aims to reduce smoking-related deaths, particularly in ​​Māori, Pacific and low-income communities. The number of Māori New Zealanders who smoke is 31%, compared to 13% of the rest of the population, and their life expectancy is eight years less.