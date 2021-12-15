New Zealand is set to introduce revolutionary anti-tobacco legislation barring certain generations from ever being legally able to buy tobacco. It's a unique proposition -- outlawing those aged 14 and under when the law comes into effect from purchasing a product their parents can.
The legislation raises interesting questions about civil liberties, and a debate around introducing a rule affecting an ever-shrinking demographic -- young smokers -- while the use of smoke-free nicotine products such as vapes is rising.
