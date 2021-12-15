News Corp’s just-launched news streaming service Flash is using Facebook advertising to promote posts about vaccine culture war topics and its Sky News opinion hosts to convince people to sign up.

In October Foxtel launched Flash, a sister streaming site to Binge and Kayo that would instead focus on on-demand news video content.

Visitors to the Flash website are greeted with an image featuring the logos of 20 video streaming channels that users can view, including CNN, Al Jazeera, Fox News and even Russia’s government-controlled broadcaster RT.