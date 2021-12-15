A survey of aged care providers reveals little confidence in the government's response to the aged care royal commission's recommendations, with a particular concern about severe staff shortages.

The survey, conducted by the Australian Aged Care Collaboration -- composed of religious and some for-profit residential aged care providers -- provides some predictable responses.

Greater regulation of service providers is seen as "duplicative and burdensome", "more red tape, more compliance". Providers are in a hurry for more money to start flowing into the sector from late next year.