It's been more than a week since the Women’s Tennis Association suspended all tournaments in China over the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai. Yet there are still no clear signs she is safe and free.

Western powers including Australia have turned up the heat, announcing diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics. But there is still little sign of Peng, who had publicly accused a top Chinese official of sexual assault.

Not since the West's boycott of the 1980 Moscow Games has sport and politics so openly collided.